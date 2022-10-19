Vikings sign Benton Whitley off Chiefs’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley to their 53-player roster off the Chiefs’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Whitley entered the NFL this spring as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Rams. He didn’t make the 53-player roster, but he did re-sign to the Rams’ practice squad.

The Chiefs signed Whitley off the Rams’ practice squad after Willie Gay Jr. was suspended. Whitley never appeared in a game for Kansas City.

The Chiefs waived him last week to make room for defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth but re-signed Whitley to the practice squad.

Vikings linebacker DJ Wonnum missed last week’s game against the Dolphins with an illness, so they could be looking for depth at the position. They had a roster spot open after waiving receiver Blake Proehl on Tuesday.