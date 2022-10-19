When will Mary Jo White’s work be done? Whenever the NFL wants it to be

Posted by Mike Florio on October 19, 2022, 9:58 AM EDT
House Financial Services Committee holds hearing examining the SEC's Agenda, Operations, and FY 2018 Budget Request
Getty Images

With so much regarding the future of Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now riding on the outcome of Mary Jo White’s investigation, there’s an obvious question that needs to be answered.

When will Mary Jo White complete her investigation?

The answer is simple. Whenever the NFL wants it to to be.

She’s not a judge. This isn’t a normal court proceeding. She was hired by the NFL. The NFL is her client. And for lawyers who work for clients like the NFL, the inevitable question from lawyer to client is this: “When do you need it by?”

Whenever the league wants it, the league will get it. She’s had enough time to do the work. Once the due date approaches, she’ll prioritize and allocate and delegate as needed to get it done. They’ll work late. They’ll work weekends. They’ll push other work back. That’s how it works for lawyers who work by the hour. (I know this, because I used to work that way.)

The more important question, then, is when the league hopes to announce the outcome of the investigation to the world and, more importantly, to the 32 people who will react to it with a possible up-or-down vote on whether Snyder should be forced out.

There will be a strategy. Just as there was on July 1, 2021, when the NFL announced the initial sanctions against the Commander and Snyder based on Beth Wilkinson’s investigation. The league swept all facts under the rug, a four-day Fourth of July weekend unfolded, and by Tuesday, July 6 no one cared anymore. Indeed, but for the leak of the Jon Gruden emails in October 2021, this may never never surfaced again.

The last time, the league wanted to do Snyder a favor, for whatever reason. This time, the league may want to light the fuse on the rocket that eventually carries Snyder beyond the atmosphere of Planet Oligarch. That will be part of the strategy that the league employs as it relates to when the investigation is finalized, and whether a detailed report is made available to the public.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “When will Mary Jo White’s work be done? Whenever the NFL wants it to be

  1. The Federal Government has put together RICO cases against the mafia in less time than all of these NFL investigations take! They’re always deliberately drawn out unless someone comes up with a video!

  2. sbc2556 says:
    October 19, 2022 at 10:19 am
    The Federal Government has put together RICO cases against the mafia in less time than all of these NFL investigations take! They’re always deliberately drawn out unless someone comes up with a video!

    ——————-

    I’ve been saying this falls under RICO for a while now. It’s why Congress is poking around. The FBI may be next.

    You’d have to be a fool to not see the consumer fraud here.

  4. The NFL didn’t do Snyder a favor, they did the NFL a favor. Exposing what went on in one franchise would open up a lot of uncomfortable questions for other franchises and the league itself.

  5. The NFL gave us the bogus, ridiculous “there was no written report” nonsense after the first investigation. The owners wanted to sweep this under the rug and make it go away. Meanwhile, what help or relief has been given to the 40+ Washington employees who complained of harassment? Snyder got fined and pretended to remove himself from daily operations, but we all know that was a lie.

  6. Goodell and the owners have no interest in messing with the brand, so why would you proactively do so in the middle of the season? A report like this is best served up in the dead month of June – after the draft, before minicamps, and while everyone in the sports universe is paying more attention to NHL and NBA playoffs, plus MLB games. And probably on a Friday at 5pm. And heavily redacted.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.