Wyatt Teller expects to miss Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Browns will likely be down an offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Right guard Wyatt Teller left last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots with a left calf injury and he is in a walking boot on Wednesday. Teller said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that he is probably going to sit out this weekend as a result of the injury as well.

Hjalte Froholdt replaced Teller after last week’s injury and wound up playing 55 offensive snaps. If he does start this weekend, it will be the first time he does so in the NFL.

The first full Browns injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday and that will provide more information about what health situations will bear watching heading into Week Seven.