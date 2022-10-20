49ers give up four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey

Getty Images

The 49ers have borrowed Les Snead’s catch phrase.

To land running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers, the 49ers sent four draft picks to Carolina. Per multiple reports, the Panthers get from San Francisco a second-round, third-round, and fourth-round pick in 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024.

It’s a significant haul for a team that is clearly in rebuilding mode, and it gives the 49ers a player who can boost the offense dramatically, right away.

It also means it’s not a short-term move for the 49ers, who inherit the balance of McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million extension. He gets the rest of his prorated $1.035 million salary this year, plus $11.8 million in 2023, $11.8 million in 2024, and $12 million in 2025.

The 49ers could, and quite possibly will, work out a new deal with McCaffrey, at some point.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCaffrey “likely” will play this weekend against the Chiefs, in the red-zone package. Per multiple reports, the Rams were also pursuing McCaffrey.

After losing out on quarterback Matthew Stafford after the 2020 season, the 49ers have turned the tables on the “eff them picks” Rams. From McCaffrey’s perspective, he’s better off with the 49ers. In L.A., offensive line issues would make it very hard for him to provide the kind of return his new team will need in order to justify the overall investment.