Aaron Rodgers back at practice Thursday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is following the same practice schedule as last week.

Rodgers missed practice last Wednesday, but returned with his injured right thumb taped up for Thursday’s session and played against the Jets in last Sunday’s loss. Rodgers sat out again this Wednesday and reporters at Thursday’s session that he has again returned to work with tape on his thumb.

The Packers will be hoping that the similarities between the weeks end here rather than extending through Sunday’s result.

Reporters also noted that wide receiver Sammy Watkins was practicing in pads ahead of his possible activation from injured reserve. Christian Watson (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (ankle) remained off of the practice field, so Watkins’ return to the receiving corps would be a welcome development.