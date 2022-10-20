Aaron Rodgers gives muted assessment of Daniel Snyder situation

Getty Images

On one hand, it could be said that it’s not really the business of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to chime in on the controversy engulfing Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On the other hand, it can be said that anyone with a direct or indirect interest in Big Shield should be willing to say what needs to be said about the simple fact that Snyder needs to go.

Rodgers, whose team plays the Commanders on Sunday, was asked on Wednesday whether he thinks the Snyder situation harms the league. It seemed like a softball. Rodgers treated it like high heat coming straight for his head.

“It’s a tough question,” Rodgers said initially.

Is it, though? Again, there’s no pro-Snyder movement. Even those in the media who rail against all forms of “cancel culture” aren’t inclined to defend Snyder against the prospect of a forced sale of the team.

By saying “it’s a tough question,” Rodgers may have just been trying to buy some time to think about his answer. Here’s what he said next.

“There’s been some interesting articles and obviously some headlines that maybe grab your attention,” Rodgers said. “It’s interesting, for sure. But I don’t know how much it harms the league. There’s obviously been some incidents that reflect poorly on certain organizations, which isn’t great for the league. But as you guys all know, the league is going to protect itself, and I’m sure they’ll make the right decision.”

Maybe the last part means Rodgers thinks “the right decision” will be a decision that Snyder should go. But Rodgers also said he’s not sure how much any of this harms the league.

On an issue like this, we shouldn’t need a dose of ayahuasca to divine his true beliefs. This isn’t the time for beautiful mysteries but ugly truths. Those who care about the league need to be willing to use their platform, like LeBron James did after the NBA imposed punishment on Suns owner Robert Sarver.

“Our league definitely got this wrong,” James said. “I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself. I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this ain’t it.”

So far, Colts owner Jim Irsay is the only one directly connected to the game with the courage to speak out. Although the league office has since told the rest of the owners to tread lightly, why wouldn’t prominent players chime in, especially when asked a direct question?

Some players are so concerned about losing a limb in the minefield of controversy that they won’t even venture into the oasis of the obvious. It’s going to take a lot of people stating the obvious, loudly and repeatedly, if there’s ever going to be any chance of Snyder relenting on his vow to not sell the team.