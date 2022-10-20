Aaron Rodgers had a full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant.

Rodgers sat out Wednesday’s on-field work with an injured right thumb.

He is following the same schedule as a week ago when he missed practice last Wednesday but returned with his right thumb taped for Thursday’s session, and he played against the Jets.

Rodgers again wore tape on his thumb.

The only other change to the Packers’ practice report was tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) receiving a veteran rest day.

Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) remained out. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) again were limited.

Linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) was a full participant for the second consecutive day.