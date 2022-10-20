Baker Mayfield officially listed as a limited practice participant

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was officially listed as a limited participant in his first practice since injuring his ankle in Week Five.

Mayfield was spotted on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s practice and the release of the team’s injury report showed his level of participation. Mayfield’s return gave the Panthers four quarterbacks on the field for the session.

P.J. Walker is part of that quartet and interim head coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday that he is set to start for the second week in a row. Jacob Eason backed him up last week and the practice squad player will fill that role again against the Buccaneers unless Mayfield or Sam Darnold is cleared to dress for the game. Darnold practiced on Wednesday for the first time since hurting his ankle in August.

Right tackle Taylor Moten was added to the report as a limited participant due to a knee injury. Cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), linebacker Cory Littleton (groin), defensive end Henry Anderson (elbow), safety Sean Chandler (hamstring), cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring) were also listed as limited.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), center Pat Elflein (hip), and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (neck, concussion) didn’t practice.