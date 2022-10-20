Baker Mayfield practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten back on the field.

Video from Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer shows Mayfield moving around well, throwing some passes among the other quarterbacks during individual drills.

Mayfield is currently dealing with a high-ankle sprain and hadn’t practiced since suffering the injury in the Week Five loss to the 49ers.

But earlier this week, interim head coach Steve Wilks did not guarantee Mayfield will remain the starter when he’s healthy enough to play.

While P.J. Walker is in line to start Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, Sam Darnold returned to practice from his high-ankle sprain on Wednesday. That could put some more pressure on Mayfield to return as soon as possible. t

Mayfield has struggled with his new team in 2022. He’s completed just 55 percent of his passes for 962 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. His passer rating is a career-low 71.9.

The Panthers’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.