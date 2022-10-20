Chase Young to see doctor Sunday, could return to practice next week

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young‘s absence from the field could be coming to an end.

Young has been rehabbing the torn ACL that ended his 2021 season and word earlier this week was that he was set to meet with Dr. James Andrews in the coming days in hopes of being cleared to return to practice. John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the appointment is set for Sunday.

If Young gets the green light, he can begin practicing with the team next Wednesday and would have a three-week window to be activated. That could happen in time for Week Eight’s game against the Colts, but he’ll have to get on the field before such decisions can be made.

Young was the second overall pick of the 2020 draft. He has 70 tackles, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 24 career games.