Commanders cite “bank error” as reason for 50/50 prize check bouncing

Getty Images

If I told you one of the NFL’s 32 teams wrote a check for the prize in a 50/50 drawing and the check bounced, which team would you guess did it?

Yep, that’s the one.

Via USA Today, the Commanders claim that a “bank error” resulted in a check for $14,822 making like a super ball after the Week One game against the Jaguars.

“We’ve reached out to the fan and sent an electronic payment directly to his account,” the Commanders said in a statement. “It was a bank error, and we have reached out to the bank to determine what happened, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The issue emerged after a caller informed The Team 980 on Wednesday morning of the bad check.

To the team’s credit, the situation has been resolved. But that’s like saying “we fixed the railing that collapsed under the weight of paying customers” or “we plugged the pipe that spewed raw sewage all over paying customers” or “we’ve hired new management after years of harassment and other workplace misconduct.”

So hail to the Commanders. They’ve become adept at cleaning up the messes that they continuously and inevitably make.