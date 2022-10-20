Commanders cite “bank error” as reason for 50/50 prize check bouncing

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT
Washington Commanders Off-Season Workout
Getty Images

If I told you one of the NFL’s 32 teams wrote a check for the prize in a 50/50 drawing and the check bounced, which team would you guess did it?

Yep, that’s the one.

Via USA Today, the Commanders claim that a “bank error” resulted in a check for $14,822 making like a super ball after the Week One game against the Jaguars.

“We’ve reached out to the fan and sent an electronic payment directly to his account,” the Commanders said in a statement. “It was a bank error, and we have reached out to the bank to determine what happened, and to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

The issue emerged after a caller informed The Team 980 on Wednesday morning of the bad check.

To the team’s credit, the situation has been resolved. But that’s like saying “we fixed the railing that collapsed under the weight of paying customers” or “we plugged the pipe that spewed raw sewage all over paying customers” or “we’ve hired new management after years of harassment and other workplace misconduct.”

So hail to the Commanders. They’ve become adept at cleaning up the messes that they continuously and inevitably make.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Commanders cite “bank error” as reason for 50/50 prize check bouncing

  4. Out of all of their messes this is the most normal one. Also I would think Browns because of the whole Jimmy Haslam scam with Pilot Flying J

  6. Relegation. Time to demote this team to the SEC or the Big Ten. What a dumpster fire of a franchise.

  9. Color me shocked today i would have NEVER guessed. I blame the bank for this sure we believe you.

  11. Actually, this is not the first team I would guess. If true, they should have a ton of money from, reportedly, stealing other owners’ money. I would guess the Bears—they are notoriously cheap and the team is the owners only source of real income.

  12. The only people defending this terrible owner are the interns they send out to do damage control.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.