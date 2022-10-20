Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb are full practice participants Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb returned to a full practice Thursday after his hip injury limited him Wednesday.

The team added Lamb to the practice report with the injury last Friday when he missed the on-field work. But he played 62 of 67 snaps against the Eagles after having a questionable designation.

The only other change to the Cowboys’ practice report was the addition of offensive tackle Matt Waletzko, who was limited with a shoulder injury. He was the team’s only player not to practice fully Thursday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who declared himself ready to return to the starting lineup, remained a full participant. Wednesday was his first full practice since fracturing his thumb in the season opener.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (shoulder), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (wrist), linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), offensive tackle Jason Peters (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) also were full participants.