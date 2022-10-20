Dak Prescott says he’s starting Sunday

October 20, 2022
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he’ll be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

The Cowboys have resisted making any official announcements about Prescott making his return after missing five games with a right thumb injury, but he’s medically cleared and practicing without limitations so there isn’t much suspense about their plans.

Prescott eliminated a little more of it on Thursday. Prescott was asked during a press conference if he is starting on Sunday and he said “I am” in response. He added “I think” after a brief pause, but that aside would seem to be about avoiding any huffiness about going public with the plan for the weekend than actual doubt about where he’ll be this weekend.

The Cowboys won four straight with Cooper Rush at quarterback before falling to the Eagles last Sunday. They’ll be hoping Prescott’s return sparks another winning streak.

5 responses to “Dak Prescott says he’s starting Sunday

  2. just in time to face the worst defense the NFL has seen in at least 10 years. Should be target practice for him out there

  4. Let the losing begin! I guess these next two games will be preseason for Dakota. After his first game, he needs all the practice he can get.

