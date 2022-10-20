Damontae Kazee designated for return from injured reserve

USA Today Sports

Safety Damontae Kazee has started the clock on his return from injured reserve.

The Steelers announced that Kazee practiced with the team on Thursday. That opens a three-week window for him to be moved to the active roster and Kazee will not be able to return this season if it closes without his activation.

Kazee injured his wrist during a preseason game and went on injured reserve ahead of Week One. He was suspended three games for a substance abuse violation in September and lost three game checks because of the ban while he was on I.R.

Kazee signed with the Steelers in May. He had 52 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles for the Cowboys last season.