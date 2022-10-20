DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team.

The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once he’s up to speed, so one relationship of particular importance will be with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The wideout said that their first conversations have left him with “a great feeling of how [Lamar Jackson] looks at it” and he added that he sees similarities to one of his teammates with the Eagles.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar for a little while now,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I see a lot of characteristics similar to Michael Vick. He beat some of his records so obviously he’s the new era of Michael Vick. Being able to play with Michael Vick, being able to come and play with Lamar, it’s a blessing for me. I’m very excited about that.”

Jackson and Vick were teammates for five seasons and Jackson posted 2,717 receiving yards in three seasons when Vick was the team’s primary starter. It’s been a long time since those days, but Lamar Jackson said his new teammate is “still floating around, running great routes” as he nears his 36th birthday.

Neither Jackson was sure if the wideout will be playing against the Browns this weekend, but it sounds like it won’t be too long before he’ll get a chance in Baltimore.

