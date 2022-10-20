Elijah Moore doesn’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was unexpectedly absent from the team’s practice on Thursday.

Moore did not appear on the injury report on Wednesday, but the team confirmed that he would not be on the field after reporters noted he was not at the open portion of the practice. The team said Moore is absent because of a personal matter.

The absence comes days after Moore expressed confusion about his role in the offense because he wasn’t targeted with any passes in last Sunday’s win over the Packers. Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he had no issues with Moore’s desire to contribute more to the effort and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that there’s been “open dialogue” with the wideout that would remain inside the team.

Moore posted a couple of tweets Thursday, one saying that God makes no mistakes and the other saying that he loves his teammates. The Jets will wrap up the practice week on Friday and there should be more about Moore’s status for Sunday’s game against the Broncos at that point.