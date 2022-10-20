Jahan Dotson aggravated hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and a development in Thursday’s practice may set him up to miss this Sunday’s game against the Packers as well.

Reporters at the open portion of the practice noted that Dotson pulled up short after catching a pass during a drill. Trainers checked on him and he left the field a short time later.

After the session, Dotson said that he aggravated the injury.

“It’s not too bad. Should be all right,” Dotson said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “Just need to rest it.”

If Dotson is resting on Friday, it is hard to see the Commanders putting him on the field Sunday but the final injury report of the week will provide more insight into the team’s plans.