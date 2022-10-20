Ja’Marr Chase remains limited, but Tee Higgins returns to a full practice

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase remained limited in Thursday’s practice. This marks the first week he’s appeared on the practice report.

He is listed with a hip injury.

Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) had a full practice after being limited Wednesday. It was his first full practice since Sept. 28.

Higgins has appeared on the practice report every week since Week 2.

Linebacker Logan Wilson didn’t practice again after injuring his right shoulder in Sunday’s win over the Saints. He is day to day, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

Offensive tackle La'el Collins (rest) returned to a limited practice, and linebacker Markus Bailey (shoulder) was upgraded to full participation after being limited Wednesday.

The Bengals added guard Alex Cappa (illness) and receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) to the report as non-participants. Neither was on the report Wednesday.

Defensive end Jeff Gunter (knee) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) remained out of practice.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) again was limited.

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams (knee) was a full participant. He hasn’t missed a snap since dislocating a knee in Week 5.