James Washington “feeling great,” but no date set for return

USA Today Sports

Wide receiver James Washington isn’t the Cowboys player set to make his return to the lineup against the Lions this Sunday, but he had a hand in helping quarterback Dak Prescott show he’s ready to play.

Washington caught many of the passes Prescott threw during a pregame workout last Sunday night and said that the quarterback was “ripping it” with his throws. The workout also had Washington thinking about his own return from foot surgery.

The word when Washington was hurt in August was that he’d be out for 6-10 weeks while recovering and he is now solidly in that window. On Wednesday. Washington said that there’s no firm timeline for him to get on the field but it doesn’t sound like there are too many more physical milestones for him to reach.

“I feel great,” Washington said, via the team’s website. “They’re doing a great job of helping me get back and I’m looking forward to the day I do. It’s more of a feel thing. I wouldn’t put a date on it but it’s feeling great — that’s for sure.”

While discussing Prescott, Washington said “catching from that guy is like getting paychecks.” The wideout signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys and his hopes of securing future ones would be helped by hitting the ground running once he does get the green light to get back.