Jared Goff: Loss to Patriots was a good learning experience

For the most part in 2022, Detroit’s offense has put together solid drives and scored.

But that did not happen in the Lions’ last game before their Week Six bye, a 29-0 shutout loss to the Patriots.

Detroit is still No. 2 in yards per game and No. 3 in points per game. So quarterback Jared Goff and the rest of the unit are looking forward to being back on the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Cowboys.

“We’ve done a good job putting points on the board for the most part. We haven’t done a good job of finishing games and winning,” Goff said in his Wednesday press conference. “But moving the ball and putting points on the board we’ve done a decent job of, so we just get back to that and treat New England as hopefully an anomaly.

“And that doesn’t mean we ignored it. We’ve got a lot of things to fix in that game that I believe were addressed, and we’ve kind of moved on for now, but it was a good learning experience. Hopefully, we can look at it like that, and look back on it as something that kind of ignited something in us and allowed us to move forward in the right direction.”

Goff also noted that “the sense of urgency is absolutely there and I thought today was a great practice for it.”

Goff’s completion percentage is down, currently at 59.7 percent after he finished at 67.2 percent in 2021. But his yards per completion at 12.2 is as high as it’s been since he helped lead the Rams to Super Bowl LIII in 2018. That year, he finished at 12.9 yards per completion.

Dallas’ defense will provide a significant test for Detroit. But the team’s last-ranked defense will also have to get some stops against the returning Dak Prescott.