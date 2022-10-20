Jerry Jones: Not challenging spot on CeeDee Lamb catch was a mistake

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 Cowboys at Eagles
Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t think he’d win if he challenged the spot on a crucial play when CeeDee Lamb was spotted just short of a first down, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says McCarthy should have thrown the red flag.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys should have challenged the spot, which likely would have gotten them a first down, rather than going for it on fourth-and-inches, which failed.

That’s a mistake,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “And you have a game, you’re going to have some mistakes, you’re going have some goals you’d like to have back. And the minute we saw it and saw that he had made it, then you obviously knew it was a mistake not to have it reviewed and how we do that in the box, who we’ve got doing those kinds of things, that’s why you look back, take these games, take what happened in the game and get better at it and improve on it. And we need to look at that and say, ‘Let’s not do that again.’”

McCarthy is the only head coach in the NFL whose owner makes regular media appearances to scrutinize his decision-making, but the reality is Jones is right: McCarthy should have challenged that spot, and the failure to do so cost the Cowboys.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jerry Jones: Not challenging spot on CeeDee Lamb catch was a mistake

  1. It has to be so frustrating to be constantly undermined by the owner. The Cowboys will never have a great coach in that environment. Jerry might as well coach himself.

  2. I don’t think it’s a smart thing to do to your coach, but Jerry is the owner and writes the checks, so he can say it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.