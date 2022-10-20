Jonathan Taylor, Shaquille Leonard move to full practice participation

Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said that Wednesday’s practice went well, so he stepped things up on Thursday.

Taylor went from limited participation to full participation in the team’s second practice of the week. It’s the first time he’s practiced in full since hurting his ankle in Week Four against the Titans and it sets him up as likely to play in this Sunday’s matchup with the same team.

Running back Nyheim Hines was a full participant for the second straight day after missing last Sunday with a concussion, so the Colts look like they’ll be fully stocked in the backfield.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard joined Taylor in making the move to full practice participation. He’s missed the last two games with a concussion and a broken nose.

Defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Linebacker JoJo Domann (abdomen) was added to the injury report as a non-participant.