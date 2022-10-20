Julio Jones a limited participant in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Julio Jones has made it back on the practice field.

The receiver was upgraded to a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after he didn’t participate on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Jones, who has struggled with various injuries over the past couple of years, has played only two games this season: Week One and Week Four. He has caught four passes for 76 yards.

Guard Shaq Mason (ankle) was also upgraded from DNP to limited while defensive lineman Logan Hall (abdomen/groin) was upgraded from limited to full.

But cornerback Carlton Davis (hip) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Tight end Cameron Brace (neck) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) all remained out of practice.

Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) was still full. And defensive lineman William Gholston received a rest day.