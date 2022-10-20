Kadarius Toney: Why would I doubt myself? I know what I can do

Getty Images

Receiver Kadarius Toney has not lost his confidence despite missing 11 of a possible 23 games in his career since the Giants drafted him 20th overall in 2021.

“I mean, why would I doubt myself?” Toney said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do. Everybody lets one downfall or one mishap determine the outcome of how they feel. I really don’t care for that. I’m here to do one job. I’m here to play and be the best I can be. I’m not here for all that. Come on.

“I feel like I’m going to be who I originally was.”

Toney has a hamstring injury that has kept him out four games. He still has not practiced, making his return for this week unlikely.

Toney, though, disagrees with the criticism he has faced on social media.

Toney said Thursday he doesn’t “care nothing about that” when asked about social media criticism. Yet, he replies to it on social media.

“Man, I can post what I want, man,” Toney said. “What [are] you talking about?”

He said the criticism neither fuels him nor angers him, though his replies suggest differently.

“I really don’t care,” Toney said. “I’ve been going against the odds all my life. Why would it be different now?”

Toney has two catches for no yards and two runs for 23 yards in two games this season after making 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games as a rookie.