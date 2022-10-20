Keenan Allen: If sitting through Week 8 bye is the best thing, that’s what it will be

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has been out with a hamstring injury since the first week of the regular season, but a return to practice last week and another session on Wednesday have led to thoughts that he may be able to get back in the lineup against the Seahawks this weekend.

The Chargers could certainly use Allen in the lineup, but he told reporters on Wednesday that he’s aware the team has a bye in Week Eight and that will factor into any decisions when it comes to whether it is time to cut loose with the hamstring this weekend.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Allen said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “It’s going to be a though process going into it. Definitely want to play it the smartest way, and if that’s the best thing, then that’s what it will be.”

Allen’s status will be updated after practice on Thursday and Friday and any injury designation will be handed out on Friday. If that designation is questionable, a call on Allen will likely linger until Sunday.