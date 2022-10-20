Kevin White’s long catch-and-run sets up a Taysom Hill touchdown catch

Getty Images

Kevin White has never lived up to being the seventh overall selection in 2015, but teams keep giving him an opportunity. His latest has come with the Saints, and with receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out with injuries tonight, White is getting an opportunity.

White caught a short pass from Andy Dalton on third-and-two at the New Orleans 33 and raced down the sideline. He was tackled by Antonio Hamilton at the Arizona 3 for a 64-yard gain, coming up just short of his first NFL touchdown.

White’s last touchdown came in 2014 when he was at West Virginia, catching a 49-yard touchdown against Texas A&M in the Liberty Bowl.

The Cardinals challenged the play as White came close to stepping out, but the ruling on the field stood.

Two plays later, Dalton hit Taysom Hill for a 3-yard score.

The Saints lead 14-6, but it could be an even larger lead.

Hamilton picked Dalton in the end zone on third-and-eight from the Arizona 10 on the Saints’ second drive.

Dalton is 8-of-10 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Cardinals have lost left guard Max Garcia, who is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Cody Ford is in for Garcia.