Kliff Kingsbury: We know DeAndre Hopkins isn’t the savior

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is back for Thursday night’s game against the Saints after his six-game suspension to begin the 2022 season.

But even as one of the best wideouts in football comes back to the team, head coach Kliff Kingsbury realizes Hopkins isn’t a magic elixir.

“We know he’s not the savior,” Kingsbury told ESPN’s Ed Werder. “We can’t expect the guy to come in after a year off and change everything for us, but it will definitely help after some of the struggles we’ve had offensively.’’

Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards with six touchdowns in 2020, his first season with the Cardinals. But as he dealt with injuries, Hopkins caught 42 passes for 572 yards with eight TDs in 2021.

While Kingsbury said he would be willing to give up play-calling if it would help the Cardinals win. But he won’t be doing it on Thursday, Kingsbury told Werder.

“We know we have the ability to be good, we just haven’t put one together yet,” Kingsbury said.

We’ll see if the Cardinals can get things moving against a Saints team that ranks 17th in yards allowed but 29th in points allowed.