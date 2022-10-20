Lamar Jackson closing in on Steve Young’s rushing total, Top 5 ever for a quarterback

Steve Young is one of the greatest running quarterbacks in the history of football, but at the age of 25 Lamar Jackson is about to equal Young’s entire career rushing production.

Young retired with 4,239 career rushing yards. Jackson already has 4,124, which means he could top Young’s total as soon as Sunday’s game against the Browns, and will almost certainly surpass Young’s total within the next few weeks.

That would put Jackson at No. 5 in NFL history for career rushing yards by a quarterback. At No. 4 in NFL history is Russell Wilson, who has 4,785 yards and counting in his NFL career. Jackson is likely to catch Wilson, perhaps as soon as this year but more likely next year. Wilson is still adding to his career rushing total, but he’s doing so more slowly, averaging just 16 rushing yards a game this season.

At No. 3 in NFL history is Randall Cunningham with 4,928 yards, a total Jackson could top this year or next year as well. That would leave just Cam Newton (5,628 yards) and Michael Vick (6,109 yards) ahead of Jackson on the all-time list. Jackson is likely to be in first place while still in his 20s, and if he plays as long as Young did, to put the career quarterback rushing yardage record far out of reach for many years to come.

  3. Barring injuries, he will pass Vick and has an MVP to his credit but no one will truly care unless he wins a championship. Can he keep developing as a passer and can his HC get the team to the top again ?

  4. This isn’t something to be proud of in this era, with much faster, bigger and stronger defensive players.

    It basically means you’ll get worse as you go as a QB. Vick, Newton, etc.

    Young’s career likely would have lasted longer if he wasn’t incorporating the running as much as he was doing, even though he was great and it worked well when he needed it.

  5. The way the league is protecting QB’s they will play longer and it wouldn’t surprise me is he ends up in the NFL top 10 for yards rushed.

  7. Young was also one of the greatest passing QBs in history and didn’t run as much when his passing game developed. He also got the starting job at 29 and played till he was 38. That’s about how as old as most QBs played in an era where they didn’t play flag football.

