Mac Jones limited at Thursday’s Patriots practice

Getty Images

Word on Thursday was that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones believes he’ll be well enough to play on Monday night against the Bears after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, but Thursday’s practice didn’t do anything to confirm that.

Jones was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report of the week. That’s the same level Jones was at during practice the last two weeks before being ruled out of playing on Sunday.

He did move from a doubtful listing to a questionable one last week, so that suggests he has been moving closer to a return to action. A full practice on one of the next two days would be an even bigger suggestion on that front.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) was the only Patriot out of practice Thursday. Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder).

Running back Damien Harris (hamstring) is up to full practice participation, so he may be in line to return on Monday night.