Matt Ryan: We’re not throwing it 50 times each week, but you have to make it work

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 20, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
The Colts defeated the Jaguars last week behind quarterback Matt Ryan’s arm, as he completed 42-of-58 passes for 389 yards with three touchdowns.

One of the reasons Ryan had to pass so many times was because star running back Jonathan Taylor was out due to injury. Generally, Ryan isn’t going to pass that many times in a game.

“Yes, listen, we’re not going to throw it 50 times every week. It’s just not going to happen,” Ryan said in his Wednesday press conference. “I don’t know how many times even in my career, but it’s less than a dozen. So, it’s not going to happen all the time.

“It happens occasionally, and when it does you have to make it work. But more often than not, you’re striving for some balance. I think on balance for the year, I think those things kind of tend to come back more towards a balance with the offense.”

Ryan actually was not correct about the number of times he’s thrown at least 50 passes in his career. Including Sunday’s win, it’s now 14 times, with Ryan compiling a 4-9-1 record. The tie was from this season, Week One against the Texans.

While that 50-pass approach likely isn’t sustainable, Ryan has at least illustrated that he’s still capable of getting it done when necessary.

“[Y]ou do what you have to do in order to win football games,” Ryan said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be every week where you’re throwing the football that much. The good part about our guys is to a man, 11 guys out there, no matter what’s going on they’re going to compete. They’re not really worried about how we do it. It’s just about finding a way to get it done.”

1 responses to “Matt Ryan: We’re not throwing it 50 times each week, but you have to make it work

  1. I feel bad for Matt Ryan. He and Stafford have had such similar careers. Drafted into the NFC a year apart to relatively lowly teams, both are solid QBs, their career stats are almost exactly the same, same YPA, and they both will throw double digit INTs every year and won’t drag a team to the SB on their own. But they have both shown that as solid QBs, if you surround them with talent they can play at a 5000 yard MVP level and take the team to the super bowl. But Stafford won his SB whereas Ryan’s whole team collapsed around him (while he had a 144 QB rating for the game). Stafford’s SB rating was 89, but his team still won and people will remember Stafford much differently than Ryan now, even when they’re so similar.

