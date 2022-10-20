Mike McCarthy: Rhythm and timing biggest things for Dak Prescott to recover

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received full clearance to return from his right thumb injury this week and he is set to start for the first time since he was injured in their Week One loss to the Buccaneers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday that Prescott looked good throwing the ball during Wednesday’s practice and he will get more throws in on Thursday as he prepares to face the Lions. McCarthy also highlighted the areas of concern for Prescott after an extended period on the shelf.

“Rhythm and timing,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s the biggest thing, and it’s a challenge to grab that in this short a period of time.”

It’s a challenge to recover those things without facing an opposing defense coming at you full speed as well, so Prescott’s bid to do so won’t be coming to an end until he gets his next taste of game action.