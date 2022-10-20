Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams
Another Panthers players has escaped the sinking ship. This one didn’t have to get kicked off the sideline first.

Per multiple reports, Carolina has traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, in exchange for draft picks.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for McCaffrey, who played college football at Stanford.

The move gives the 49ers a potential and versatile weapon for an offense that surely will make good use of him. And the aggressive move by the 49ers keeps McCaffrey from landing with another team, like the Rams.

It’s unclear whether McCaffrey will play right away. There’s no reason to wait, not with the Chiefs coming to town this weekend.

  2. Call me crazy but I would rather give up one 1st rounder and 3rd day picks than 2nd, 3rd, 4th and a 5th.

  4. Update: He tore his ACL packing his suitcase and will be on IR until next season. Sorry Niners.

  5. I will say, props to Kyle Shanahan and Lynch for pulling the trigger on this. They definitely aren’t afraid of doing what they think it will take to win.

  9. nynj1986 says:
    October 20, 2022 at 11:29 pm
    Call me crazy but I would rather give up one 1st rounder and 3rd day picks than 2nd, 3rd, 4th and a 5th.
    ——
    You’re Crazy.

  10. I like the fit, but the compensation is insane. I said it previously, the 49ers are in a dangerous position—the only escape is winning the SB. They are losing Garappolo in the offseason and switching to Lance, who can’t stay healthy and has shown little in NFL games. The problem is they gave up the world for him. If Lance flops, Lynch and Shanahan are going to be in the doghouse… unless they win SB this year.

  13. Sooooooo they don’t have a single pick until day 3 in a loaded draft…

    Who is getting traded to recuperate the lost picks?!?!?!?

  14. donttrollonme says:
    October 20, 2022 at 11:32 pm
    Update: He tore his ACL packing his suitcase and will be on IR until next season. Sorry Niners.
    ———
    Lol funny- you don’t want to wish that on anyone. It’s their job and livelihood.

  15. They were asking for multiple 1sts and didn’t even get one. Teams should remember that before giving the next star RB a record setting contract.

  16. If he can stay healthy he should be a lot of fun to watch. He can be a highlight package on his own.

  18. Carolina is going to so desperate to find someone who wants to be HC, it might just be me. I’d better start watching YouTube vids on how to coach football.

  22. rabbstown says:
    October 20, 2022 at 11:33 pm
    So who gets the job in Carlina now? I just ran to pick up Dante Foreman.

    ******

    I wouldn’t get too excited, the Panthers are definitely trying get to 1-16 so I wouldn’t expect much.

  24. Should be a really fit fit for McCaffrey if he stays healthy but that’s quite a haul to give up for an RB with serious durability issues who has $18 mil in dead cap after this year.

    I have to think the price has just went up on other players who are now in the trade block after this trade return.

  25. So basically they went all-in to replace Jimmy G, and then two years later they decide to go all-in WITH Jimmy G. Yeah, Lynch will be in broadcasting next season…

  26. So about the most injury prone RB in the NFL is going to a team that generally experiences one of the highest yearly player games lost to injury in the NFL are teaming up? Yeah, that ought to work out just peachy.

