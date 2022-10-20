Panthers trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers

Getty Images

Another Panthers players has escaped the sinking ship. This one didn’t have to get kicked off the sideline first.

Per multiple reports, Carolina has traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, in exchange for draft picks.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for McCaffrey, who played college football at Stanford.

The move gives the 49ers a potential and versatile weapon for an offense that surely will make good use of him. And the aggressive move by the 49ers keeps McCaffrey from landing with another team, like the Rams.

It’s unclear whether McCaffrey will play right away. There’s no reason to wait, not with the Chiefs coming to town this weekend.