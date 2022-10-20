PFT’s Week 7 2022 NFL picks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 16 Jets at Packers
Getty Images

It’s getting ugly earlier than usual.

Through six weeks, I’ve opened up a nine-game lead over MDS in our head-to-head picks competition.

For Week Six, we disagreed on five games. I went 3-2. I was 8-6 for the week; he was 7-7.

For the year, I’m at 57-36-1. MDS is 48-45-1.

This time around, we disagree on four games. In theory, MDS could cut the margin from nine game to five. Or, I could run it to 13.

Scroll to see all picks for Week Seven.

Saints (+2) at Cardinals

MDS’s take: The Thursday night slate has not been a good one this season, and I’m expecting another fairly dull game, which the Cardinals will win.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 20, Saints 16.

Florio’s take: Sometimes, the question is who do you trust more? For this one, it’s who do you trust less? I trust the Cardinals less.

Florio’s pick: Saints 23, Cardinals 20.

Falcons (+6) at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread this year, and they’ll make it a perfect 7-0 as they continue to play more competitive football than people expect.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 21, Falcons 20.

Florio’s take: The Bengals are starting to get things together.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 28, Falcons 21.

Lions (+7) at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Dak Prescott returns against a terrible Lions defense. Should be a nice way to ease himself back into it.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 30, Lions 20.

Florio’s take: Dak is back, and the Cowboys are ready to reel off some more wins. It could be a long day for Jared Goff.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 34, Lions 21.

Colts (+2.5) at Titans

MDS’s take: The AFC South race is wide open, but if I had to pick a winner right now I’d go with the Titans, who will take a big step toward a playoff return by getting this key division win.

MDS’s pick: Titans 24, Colts 20.

Florio’s take: The Colts have overachieved. The Titans have underachieved. This is one of those weeks where things start to even out.

Florio’s pick: Titans 23, Colts 20.

Packers (-5.5) at Commanders

MDS’s take: The Packers have looked pretty terrible for two weeks in a row, but with Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders next on the schedule, they can’t help but win this week.

MDS’s pick: Packers 20, Commanders 17.

Florio’s take: It’s a get-right game for Green Bay, against a team that can’t get much right.

Florio’s pick: Packers 28, Commanders 14.

Buccaneers (-11) at Panthers

MDS’s take: Last week the Buccaneers lost as 9.5-point favorites in the biggest upset of this NFL season. Will they suffer an even bigger upset on Sunday? No.

MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 20, Panthers 10.

Florio’s take: It’s another get-right game. The Bucs get things under control, at least for one day.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 34, Panthers 16.

Giants (+3) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: This is the ultimate “no one believes in us” line: Vegas has the Jaguars favored against the 5-1 Giants. I think Brian Daboll will make the most of it as his team continues to play hard and pulls off yet another upset.

MDS’s pick: Giants 17, Jaguars 14.

Florio’s take: This would be a prime spot for the Giants to step in a trap. Brian Daboll isn’t about to let that happen.

Florio’s pick: Giants 24, Jaguars 17.

Browns (+6.5) at Ravens

MDS’s take: The Ravens are struggling to finish games against teams they should beat, and I’m tempted to pick the upset, but I suspect Lamar Jackson will just have too much for the Browns’ weak defense.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 28, Browns 20.

Florio’s take: Deshaun Watson can’t get reinstated soon enough.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 27, Browns 17.

Jets (+1) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Russell Wilson is struggling mightily, but the Broncos’ defense is playing very good football, and Zach Wilson will struggle even more.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 13, Jets 10.

Florio’s take: Short week, sluggish offense, starting quarterback with bad shoulder and bad hamstring. Why are the Broncos favored?

Florio’s pick: Jets 24, Broncos 21.

Texans (+7) at Raiders

MDS’s take: The 1-4 Raiders are one of the NFL’s more disappointing teams, but a visit from the Texans can cover up a lot of the bad smell coming from Josh McDaniels’ team.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 28, Texans 17.

Florio’s take: The Raiders have been close in several of their losses. They could be getting ready to make a run.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 31, Texans 21.

Seahawks (+6.5) at Chargers

MDS’s take: Geno Smith has been phenomenal this season, but at some point he’s going to come back to earth, and I think that point might be Sunday in Los Angeles.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 20, Seahawks 10.

Florio’s take: The Chargers are too inconsistent. The Seahawks are gradually improving.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Chargers 24.

Chiefs (-3) at 49ers

MDS’s take: It’s strength against strength when the Chiefs’ offense meets the 49ers’ defense, and I think Patrick Mahomes will make a few of his trademark plays that no defense can stop.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 24, 49ers 17.

Florio’s take: The Chiefs will be feeling just desperate enough after losing to the Bills. And the Chiefs are just good enough to get the win.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 28, 49ers 21.

Steelers (+7) at Dolphins

MDS’s take: With Tua Tagovailoa coming back, I expect the Dolphins to turn things around and end their three-game losing streak.

MDS’s pick: Dolphins 30, Steelers 20.

Florio’s take: The Steelers have a habit of surprising people, and they’ll want to win this one for former Miami coach Brian Flores.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 20, Dolphins 17.

Bears (+7.5) at Patriots

MDS’s take: Justin Fields against a Bill Belichick-coached defense could be ugly for Chicago.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 20, Bears 3.

Florio’s take: The Bears just aren’t good enough to compete with the Patriots.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 23, Bears 13.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “PFT’s Week 7 2022 NFL picks

  2. Cardinals over Saints – Both disappointing teams… Dalton gives the Saints a fighting chance if he starts but Cards defense tips the scale…

    Bengals over Falcons – Should be a good game but the Falcons defense still a ?….

    Bucs over Panthers – Panthers have packed it in and the Bucs still have the division to fight for!

  3. Platinum Picks of the Week: (1) Ravens (-6.5) over the Browns. The Browns are in disarray and last week’s pummeling by the Patriots could lead to general malaise in the ranks. The Ravens, meanwhile, are smarting from — and pissed off by — their loss to the Giants. This could be a blowout: Ravens 38, Browns 20. (2) Falcons (+6.5) over the Bengals. Arthur Smith has got something going in Atlanta with a rejuvenated Marcus Mariota. They gave the Buccanneers all they could handle and slapped the 49ers upside the head last week. They’re home dogs again and they’ll be a tough out. Bengals win, 27-24, but don’t cover.

  5. Dallas will lose in the return of the fraud. And Green Bay will overlook Washington precisely because Heinicke is starting. Washington 24, Green Bay 16. Saints over the Cardinals by 14. The Cardinals have no offense because they have no starting QB.

  6. For the year I’m 48-45-1.

    I’d be surprised in Miami drops to Pittsburgh. Tua will be ready to go.

  7. Cardinals offense will start turning the corner tonight with DHOP back given this offense is built on a#1WR who can win those ISO routes in pull coverage n another 6”3 WR w/4.3 speed who can win helps that much more with Moore/Dortch benefiting from the slot as well as Ertz. They’ll look a lot better tonight but I’m the coming weeks with a minibye after this game theylll really get going n get back to playing at a really high level offensively. James Connor is back paired with Eno n the run game will come alive now that teams cannot stack the box. AZ wins this 26-16 and from here out they start playing n looking very good offensively.

  8. Ravens are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their last Super Bowl champion team. They’ll use that as momentum for a get-right Sunday.

    Ravens 27
    Browns 14

    I’m deader than disco in Survivor, but if I were still alive I’d take the Dolphins this week.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.