Rashard Lawrence, Bradley Roby carted off with injuries

Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence and Saints cornerback Bradley Roby were carted off the field in the first quarter.

Roby was injured while trying to cover Rondale Moore. It appeared Roby stepped on Moore’s foot and turned his ankle. Roby immediately went to the ground and grabbed his right foot.

He went into the blue medical tent before taking the cart from the sideline.

The Saints already were without top cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. Their only remaining corners active tonight are Alontae Taylor, Chris Harris and Bryce Thompson.

Lawrence, who returned last week from hand surgery, left after Mark Ingram was stopped for a 1-yard loss on a run up the middle.

His teammates wished him well before he left for the training room.

He has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.