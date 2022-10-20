Rashid Shaheed has two NFL catches, two touchdowns as Saints take early lead

Getty Images

Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed caught his first NFL pass for a 44-yard touchdown last week against the Bengals. His second NFL catch went for a long touchdown, too.

Shaheed beat Marco Wilson in one-on-one coverage and caught a 53-yard pass from Andy Dalton for a touchdown.

The Saints lead 7-0 with 12:53 remaining in the first quarter.

They took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in only four plays. Alvin Kamara had two carries for 21 yards, including a 17-yarder.

The Saints faced a second-and-11 after Ryan Ramczyk‘s false start on Shaheed’s touchdown.

Dalton is 2-of-2 for 59 yards and a touchdown.