Report: Andy Dalton will start for Saints in Thursday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on October 20, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT
On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football.

Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the No. 3 quarterback.

Dalton was limited Monday and Tuesday with a back injury but practiced fully Wednesday. He did not have a designation.

Winston had limited practices all week with back and ankle injuries, but he did not have a designation either.

Dalton started the past three games, although Winston dressed last week as an emergency backup.

Dalton will not have receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), with both ruled out.

  1. He did not play badly on Sunday vs Cincinnati, but with a severely depleted receiver corps, the Saints likely will rely on the run game again (over 200 yards rushing vs Cincy and no turnovers). Defense with injuries in the secondary could not hold a lead the Saints held for 3+ quarters, and could again be problematic. Running QBs typically give the Saints problems

  2. So the Saints are giving themselves a chance to win this game…

    BIG difference between 2-5 or 3-4… With possibly their season on the line it’s best they ride with the QB that keeps them relevant and competitive and that’s clearly Dalton!..

  3. Thomas signed a fat contract in 2019 and has barely played since. Handful of games in 2020, nothing in 21, and hurt again this year. The NFL is the only company in the world you can steal millions from and no one says a thing.

