Report: Andy Dalton will start for Saints in Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen called the starting quarterback a “game-time decision.” It’s still a few hours from game time, but the Saints apparently have made their decision.

Ed Werder of ESPN reports that Andy Dalton will start “as expected” against the Cardinals in Thursday Night Football.

Jameis Winston, though, will dress as the No. 3 quarterback.

Dalton was limited Monday and Tuesday with a back injury but practiced fully Wednesday. He did not have a designation.

Winston had limited practices all week with back and ankle injuries, but he did not have a designation either.

Dalton started the past three games, although Winston dressed last week as an emergency backup.

Dalton will not have receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), with both ruled out.