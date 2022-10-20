Report: Elijah Moore has asked for a trade, but Jets do not plan to trade him

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT
Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was not at practice today for undisclosed reasons. According to a new report if it were up to him, Moore would never be at Jets practice again.

Moore has asked for a trade because he is frustrated with his lack of targets in the Jets’ offense, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

But the report says the Jets have no plans to trade him.

Of course, plans can change: If the Jets get a good enough offer, they would surely trade him. And it’s also possible that Moore would drop his trade request if the Jets could persuade him he’d have a bigger role in the offense going forward.

Although Moore is the only wide receiver on the Jets’ roster who has been in the starting lineup for all six games, he is sixth on the team in catches.

Moore arrived last season as a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. As a rookie he played in 11 games, with 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. This year he has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.

  1. Moore needs to grow up. A second year player, week 7 and this is what he does?

    Introducing this to the locker room now is like coming into work when you know you have covid.

    It’s a guarantee his agent thought going public that he has requested a trade would help Moore. You can be sure it will only have the opposite effect.

    If Douglas can get a second for him, ship him out before the cancer spreads. Even a third would be value and Douglas has proved himself superior at fleecing other teams. See the Panthers and the Seahawks.

  3. Moore has zero leverage here and Joe Douglas doesn’t have any inclination to trade him.

    As Joe Douglas has repeatedly shown with past players, if he gets an offer (whether that is a player or pick(s)) consummate with what he believes them to be worth on the open market, he won’t hesitate to trade them. But he also is not going to give in and will not hesitate to wait until he receives that type of offer. Maybe that’s some package involving Roquan Smith but he is demanding a new contract – the Bears desperately need receiver help and probably value the importance of a WR at this point of their rebuild over an inside linebacker.

  4. Seahawks have a good looking Safety that could be made available for a straight up trade!

