Russell Wilson will again be limited for Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Coming off an overtime loss on Monday night, the Broncos held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday. But quarterback Russell Wilson was listed as limited. And backup Brett Rypien reportedly took most of the reps in the walk-through.

But, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com, Hackett said Wilson looked “good” on Wednesday and will be a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

“We’re making sure we’re taking care of Russ and getting him ready for the game,” Hackett said.

The head coach added Denver is doing its best to get Wilson, Rypien, and practice squad Josh Johnson ready to play. And the club will rely on several sources to decide if Wilson will play.

“First and foremost it’s Russell,” Hackett said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “I want to be sure that I’m talking with him, communicating with him, making sure that he’s in a good mindset, that he’s in a good place, that he can go play high-caliber football. And, obviously, the medical team is huge. We want to be sure we do right by the doctors. They’re the ones that understand everything that’s going on. And then George Paton — those are really the people that we’re talking [to].

“So, we’re [having a] very open dialogue and [making] sure we want to put somebody out there that’s healthy and can go out there and play at a high level.”

Wilson said after Monday’s game that he suffered the hamstring injury during the fourth quarter and played through it.

Wilson has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 96 yards with a TD.