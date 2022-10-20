Saints activate Alontae Taylor, cut Keith Kirkwood

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

Cornerback Alontae Taylor is set to return to the Saints lineup on Thursday night.

The second-round pick has missed the last four games with a knee injury, but returned to practice this week and the Saints announced that they have activated him on Thursday afternoon. Taylor appeared in the first two games of the season and had one pass defensed.

New Orleans made room for Taylor on the active roster by releasing wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. He had two catches for 18 yards in two appearances for the team this season.

The Saints rounded out the day’s moves by elevating wide receiver Kevin White and cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. from the practice squad. White provides depth with Kirkwood gone and Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas ruled out. Harris does the same in the secondary with Marshon Lattimore out with an abdomen injury.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.