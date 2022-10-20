Sam Darnold: Whenever I get my opportunity, I’ll be ready to roll

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has returned to practice after spending the first six weeks of the season sidelined by a high-ankle sprain.

Carolina’s QBs room has been ravaged by injury, with starter Baker Mayfield dealing with a high-ankle sprain of his own. P.J. Walker, who started last week, is also dealing with a neck injury. But he’s still in line to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Darnold, however, could be in the mix to be behind center for Carolina’s Week Eight matchup against the Falcons.

‘Whenever I get my opportunity, I’ll be ready to roll,” Darnold said Wednesday, via David Newton of ESPN. “I’m not too worried about anything else other than that.”

Carolina has lost 12 of its last 13 games dating back to last year, with the club firing head coach Matt Rhule after falling to the 49ers in Week Five.

“It’s a tough situation that we’re all in, you know, losing,” Darnold said. “I’m not looking forward to whether I’m the backup or whether I’m starting, losing sucks.”

Darnold compiled a 4-7 record for the Panthers as a starter last year. He completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. his passer rating was a career-low 71.9.

“For me, it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity, but also taking it one play at a time,” he said. “I’ve said all along, I’ve said it since my rookie year [with the Jets], as a quarterback, there’s so much going on every single play. You can’t look past one play.

“I can’t worry about, ‘Oh, if I get in there I’ve got to take advantage of this. Obviously, if that’s the case, I’d like to take advantage of the opportunity. But when I’m in there I’m really focused on one play at a time.”