Terry McLaurin: Familiarity with Taylor Heinicke makes things a smooth transition

The Commanders are plenty familiar with quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who’s taking over as the starter while Carson Wentz recovers from a fractured finger.

Heinicke started 15 games last year, compiling a 7-8 record. He threw for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He completed 65 percent of his passes.

“Having the familiarity with Taylor — I know we’ve had some quarterback changes over the years — but having a guy that you’ve worked with, the receiver group has worked with, that makes things a smooth transition,” receiver Terry McLaurin said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsWashington.com. “I think his ability to extend plays is really big for us. The heart which he plays with, a lot of our guys galvanize behind that. I know he’s going to give us a good chance to be successful.”

McLaurin also noted that Heinicke has done a better job of driving the ball downfield in practice.

“He’s a guy who you just have confidence in his ability to make plays out there,” McLaurin said. “It may not be the prettiest, it may not be what you’re used to every single Sunday. … He has confidence in his own ability and I think we all feel that from him. We’re excited to see what he brings to the table this Sunday. As a group, we know he’s going to give us all he has. You never know what you’re going to get from Taylor, that’s the fun part of it.”

Heinicke will get his first opportunity of the 2022 season on Sunday when the Commanders host the Packers.