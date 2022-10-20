Thursday Night Football: Cardinals snap eight-game home losing streak with 42-34 win

Getty Images

The Cardinals found the magic elixir at State Farm Stadium. The Saints were no match for the Cardinals, who ended an eight-game home losing streak.

Arizona had not won at home since Oct. 24, 2021, when it beat the Texans.

The Cardinals intercepted Andy Dalton three times, returning two for touchdowns, in a 42-34 victory. The Cardinals moved to 3-4, and the Saints fell to 2-5.

Dalton became the first quarterback to throw pick-sixes on back-to-back drives since former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did it in Week 2 of 2019 against the Patriots.

The Cardinals trailed 14-6 late in the first half before the Saints fell apart in an eight-play, 1:42 sequence. Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:28 remaining, and a two-point conversion tied the game.

Dalton then threw two pick-sixes: Marco Wilson had a 38-yard return off a rebound of a perfectly thrown pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:50 left; and Isaiah Simmons picked Dalton and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown with 46 seconds left in the first half.

The Cardinals led 28-14 at halftime.

Dalton finished 30 of 47 for 361 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Rookie Chris Olave caught seven passes for 106 yards; Juwan Johnson made five receptions for 32 yards and two touchdowns; and Taysom Hill completed 2 of 2 passes for 48 yards, caught one pass for 3 yards and had three carries for 9 yards.

Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith left the game for the locker room before the finish, appearing to injure his arm or shoulder.

Kyler Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 40 yards on seven carries. Eno Benjamin had 12 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, and DeAndre Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension to catch 10 passes for 103 yards.