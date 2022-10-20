Thursday Night Football: James Conner is inactive again

Getty Images

The Cardinals will not have running back James Conner for Thursday Night Football. The team had listed him as questionable with a rib injury.

Conner did not play last week and missed practice all week.

The Cardinals already had ruled out kicker Matt Prater (right hip), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (knee) and running back Darrel Williams.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., whose hamstring had him questionable to play tonight, also is inactive.

Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith is Arizona’s final inactive.

Rodrigo Blankenship will kick for the Cardinals in place of Prater, with the team having activated him from the practice squad earlier in the day.

The Saints already had ruled out five players. Wide receivers Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) and guard Andrus Peat (chest) will not play.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee) and defensive end Payton Turner (chest) are the team’s other inactives.