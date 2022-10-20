Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing in the NFL to deployment in the military

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized today for comparing playing in the NFL to deploying in the military.

At the start of his media appearance today, Brady said he regretted saying Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military.”

“Before we start can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said today. “I apologize.”

When a reporter asked Brady to explain what he meant with the comparison, Brady declined.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” Brady said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”

12 responses to “Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing in the NFL to deployment in the military

  2. Will you apologize to Pats fans for the way you handled yourself in 2018 and 2019 when you didn’t get your guaranteed money “until 45”?

  3. I am not a Tommy fan in any way shape or form but it’s not hard to understand what he meant by the analogy.

    Maybe he could have said a long business trip or something.

  5. The man said sorry case closed don’t try and stir it up media. TB12 didnt mean anything by it.

  6. It’s so cringey that he even has to address this. What has happened to us as a society?

  7. No matter what you say, someone will be offended. Easier to just never talk to the media.

  8. bfindeisen says:
    October 20, 2022 at 1:49 pm
    It’s so cringey that he even has to address this. What has happened to us as a society?

    —————–

    It’s cringey that he lives in a fantasyland as an oligarch playing a victim all the time, unable to be held accountable, to defend against bruising his ego?

    I agree.

    What HAS happened to our society, valuing the wrong things?

  10. Reality is people in the military didn’t even think twice about this comment. It was everyone else that took offense.

  12. I’m not surprised this was on his mind because the NFL has shamelessly tied it’s brand to the military for years. As a veteran, I’ve always been disgusted by this, but most fans don’t call them out on it! I give Brady credit for walkin it back.

