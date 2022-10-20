Tom Brady apologizes for comparing playing in the NFL to deployment in the military

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apologized today for comparing playing in the NFL to deploying in the military.

At the start of his media appearance today, Brady said he regretted saying Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military.”

“Before we start can I say one thing? Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said today. “I apologize.”

When a reporter asked Brady to explain what he meant with the comparison, Brady declined.

“To be honest I don’t really want to expand on it too much,” Brady said. “I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to everyone who served. In the end, we play a game, and the military is defending our country. It’s two different things and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”