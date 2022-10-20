Travis Kelce on restructuring freeing cap space: I think something’s in the air

Getty Images

The Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce‘s contract this week in a move that created $3.455 million in cap space by converting some of his salary into a signing bonus.

On the New Heights podcast that Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, the tight end discussed the restructure. Kelce said he didn’t hesitate to say yes when his agent called him about the Chiefs’ plan because it allowed him to get money right away and gave the team cap space to use on getting better this season.

Kelce said he believes the restructuring is “a start to a move” because the team wouldn’t just give him money upfront out of kindness. He said he’s heard the chatter about interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and would welcome him as a teammate, before adding that he’s not sure what the team may be planning.

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said, via the Kansas City Star. “I haven’t heard anything. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility. “But I think that something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ . . . alright now.”

There’s no deadline to sign free agents, but the NFL’s trade deadline is November 1 and that should spur action for the Chiefs and other teams looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the playoff push.