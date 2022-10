USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of whenever his football career ends, items commemorating its beginning continue to be worth massive amounts of cash.

Via TMZ.com, an autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card recently sold for $2.4 million. That’s the highest price generated for any card via public auction this year.

It’s another one of the so-called “Holy Grail” Brady cards.

PWCC auctioned the latest card. Per TMZ.com, the price crossed seven figures only 16 hours after the bidding opened.