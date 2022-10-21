CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott exit injury report

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have Dak Prescott in the starting lineup for the first time since the season opener. He exited the practice report Friday after full practices all week.

Prescott will have his No. 1 receiver, too.

CeeDee Lamb returned to a full practice Thursday and remained a full participant Friday after his hip injury limited him Wednesday.

He does not have a designation for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Rookie offensive tackle Matt Waletzko is the team’s only player who didn’t have a full practice. He is expected to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

He was the team’s only player with a designation.

Defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (shoulder), defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (wrist), linebacker Devin Harper (Achilles), offensive tackle Jason Peters (chest) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) were full participants and have no designation.