Christian McCaffrey “forever grateful” to Carolina as he leaves for San Francisco

News broke late last night that the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and early this morning McCaffrey posted a message of thanks to his former home.

McCaffrey, who arrived in Carolina as the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, wrote on social media that he’ll have fond memories of his time with the Panthers.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” McCaffrey wrote. “Carolina, I will always love you.”

McCaffrey was a first-team All-Pro in 2019, when he had 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards. Since then, however, he has been plagued by injuries and not as productive even when healthy. He’ll now try to get back to his All-Pro form in San Francisco, while the Panthers try to rebuild.