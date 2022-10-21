Christian McCaffrey on Kyle Shanahan: No one better at putting players in position to succeed

Getty Images

Running back Christian McCaffrey officially joined the 49ers on Friday and he expressed a lot of excitement about joining their offense.

McCaffrey said he was “ecstatic” about being dealt to the NFC West team and said he feels he’s joining “one of the most explosive offenses in the league.” McCaffrey also made it clear how much he’s looking forward to playing for an offense run by 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I don’t think there’s anybody better at putting guys in position to have success and tailoring to what they’re good at,” McCaffrey said, via 95.7 The Game.

One of the players who has thrived while playing for Shanahan is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel’s listed position hasn’t stopped him from playing in the backfield, which is similar to how McCaffrey’s been able to make a big impact as a receiver over the course of his career.

McCaffrey thinks the duo will “do some exciting things” in the weeks to come and the 49ers are betting that they will help the team make a long run in the postseason.