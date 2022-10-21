Christian McCaffrey trade impacts Super Bowl, MVP betting odds

Getty Images

Whenever a big trade happens, it impacts the betting market.

The deal that sent running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina to San Francisco has seen the 49ers’ odds improve, via FanDuel.com, from +1900 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl.

They currently have the fifth best odds, behind the Bills (+300), the Eagles (+550), the Chiefs (+800), and the Buccaneers (+1100).

McCaffrey has seen his MVP odds drop from +20000 to +9000. He’s still a very long shot. Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the overwhelming favorite at +125.

Through six games, McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. That’s 670 yards from scrimmage, putting him on pace for 1,898 total yards. To have a realistic shot at MVP, he’ll need to step it up — and the 49ers will need to catch the Eagles for the No. 1 seed.