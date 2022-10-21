Christian McCaffrey trade impacts Super Bowl, MVP betting odds

Posted by Mike Florio on October 21, 2022, 1:02 PM EDT
Whenever a big trade happens, it impacts the betting market.

The deal that sent running back Christian McCaffrey from Carolina to San Francisco has seen the 49ers’ odds improve, via FanDuel.com, from +1900 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl.

They currently have the fifth best odds, behind the Bills (+300), the Eagles (+550), the Chiefs (+800), and the Buccaneers (+1100).

McCaffrey has seen his MVP odds drop from +20000 to +9000. He’s still a very long shot. Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains the overwhelming favorite at +125.

Through six games, McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards, 277 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. That’s 670 yards from scrimmage, putting him on pace for 1,898 total yards. To have a realistic shot at MVP, he’ll need to step it up — and the 49ers will need to catch the Eagles for the No. 1 seed.

  1. Like the Rams must win last year because the team will start to fall apart when you can’t draft youth to your team, the 49ers window just got very short and you don’t even have your starting QB. Rams and 49ers will be struggling for the next 3 years. If you don’t win it this year it won’t be worth it.

